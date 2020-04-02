Time Management

Why the Value of Time Continues to Rise for Entrepreneurs

Travis Fox, CEO and founder of The Architect of Being, discusses how those who desire to share an impactful message can succeed.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Travis Fox, CEO and founder of The Architect of Being, talks about how his perspective on the value of time has changed throughout his career, as well as why you need to be able to “dive into the darkness” as a leader.

Fox and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on topics such as the difference between expected successes and reality, how to maximize the spectrum and strength of the signal that you share with your audience and how their interest in the Law of Attraction led to them working together on Beyond the Secret — The Awakening.

