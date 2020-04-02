The 5:30 A.M. Call: What Role Will AI Play in This Pandemic? (4/02/2020)

Joe De Sena's morning briefing bounces around world topics from tennis tournaments to flattening the curve in New York City.

April 2, 2020 1 min read

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today's call featured more than 100 participants who discussed artificial intelligence tools and how they might play an important role in the pandemic, the canceling of Wimbledon and White House task force projections moving forward.

