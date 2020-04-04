What It's Like to Become a Streaming Sensation

Video game streamer and YouTuber Kristen Michaela, aka KittyPlays, talks about the growth of competitive gaming and what it means to be a content creator.

April 4, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kristen Michaela (aka KittyPlays), a video game streamer and YouTuber, provides her insights on some of the common misconceptions about esports. She also shares some of the skills you can learn from gaming and the job opportunities found in the video game industry.

Michaela and The Playbook David Meltzer chat about a variety of topics, including the connectivity of gaming communities, why some video game streamers might feel like they are “chained” to their stream and how Michaela’s unique schedule helps her avoid getting burned out. The pair also talk about what it means to be a content creator and why inspiration is key for their content.

