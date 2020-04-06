Fear

How NASCAR Champion Julia Landauer Handles Her Fear

Plus, here's how getting voted off 'Survivor' taught Landauer an important lesson about herself.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, championship-winning NASCAR driver and motivational speaker Julia Landauer shares insights on:
  • The time she realized that she had been lying about her fears associated with racing [3:54].
  • How getting voted out on Survivor taught her the importance of owning who you are as a person [7:56].
  • Why scheduling activities just for you, including sleep, can help you maintain balance in your life [12:28].
  • What she thinks of labels like “female racecar driver” and how to succeed when being viewed as an outsider [15:25].

