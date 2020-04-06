How NASCAR Champion Julia Landauer Handles Her Fear
Plus, here's how getting voted off 'Survivor' taught Landauer an important lesson about herself.
1 min read
On this episode of The Playbook, championship-winning NASCAR driver and motivational speaker Julia Landauer shares insights on:
- The time she realized that she had been lying about her fears associated with racing [3:54].
- How getting voted out on Survivor taught her the importance of owning who you are as a person [7:56].
- Why scheduling activities just for you, including sleep, can help you maintain balance in your life [12:28].
- What she thinks of labels like “female racecar driver” and how to succeed when being viewed as an outsider [15:25].
