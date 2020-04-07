Why Fear Can Be Your Best Feedback
Koya Webb talks about how to overcome fear and turn failure into an opportunity for evolution.
On this episode of The Playbook, Koya Webb, the founder of Get Loved Up and holistic health coach, shares her insights on:
- Why our fears are feedback we should pay attention to and not run away from [0:45].
- How to re-engineer the way you look at any pain you might experience personally or in business [4:57].
- Understanding the limiting beliefs about money that she held since childhood and how she overcame them to live a life of abundance [9:52].
- The five-step process for creating a “mindful mindset” that all entrepreneurs can utilize [16:26].
