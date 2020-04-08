The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Wuhan Ends Its Lockdown After 78 Days (4/08/2020)

Joe De Sena's morning conference call tracks the global coronavirus responses, from U.S. to Wuhan.

April 8, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today's conversation includes developments in Japan, the possibility that newly developed breathing systems could reduce the need for ventilators and the fact that Wuhan has officially ended its 76-day lockdown.

