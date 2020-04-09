The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: University of Washington Model Shows Encouraging Coronavirus Numbers (4/09/2020)

However, not all models agree on the COVID-19 effect in the U.S.

April 9, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today's conversation covers the recent Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington model for coronavirus spread, which projects around 60,000 deaths in the U.S. — down dramatically from previous models. The group also discuss how a French hospital stopped using hydroxychloroquine treatment for COVID-19 patient risk due to major cardiac risk and more.

Related: The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Wuhan Ends Its Lockdown After 78 Days (4/08/2020)