There Is More to Growth-Hacking Than You Know

April 11, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Justin Wu, CEO and Founder of Growth.ly, shares his thoughts on what “growth-hacking” really means for businesses in today’s digital age, the types of brands that are easiest to grow and how to find the right channels to connect with your audience.

Wu and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics, including why some entrepreneurs choose to invest in their businesses over a “traditional” education, how to master content distribution by mastering the mediums where your targets consumers are and some of the most common mistakes personal brands make when trying to monetize their following.

