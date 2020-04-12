rocket science

You Don't Have to Be a Rocket Scientist to Think Like One

Rocket scientist, law professor and author Ozan Varol talks about how you can use simple strategies to make giant leaps in work and life.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Rocket scientist, law professor and author of Think Like a Rocket Scientist Ozan Varol shares his thoughts on:
  • How rocket scientists take a two-pronged approach to addressing any uncertainty [3:37].
  • Why people tend to avoid “aiming high” and how entrepreneurs can break this conditioning [9:15].
  • How times of boredom can lead to some of our biggest breakthroughs [13:51].
  • The importance of reframing the problems you face to generate a better answer — and how the most successful Mars exploration mission proves it [20:55].

