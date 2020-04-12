You Don't Have to Be a Rocket Scientist to Think Like One
Rocket scientist, law professor and author Ozan Varol talks about how you can use simple strategies to make giant leaps in work and life.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.Rocket scientist, law professor and author of Think Like a Rocket Scientist Ozan Varol shares his thoughts on:
- How rocket scientists take a two-pronged approach to addressing any uncertainty [3:37].
- Why people tend to avoid “aiming high” and how entrepreneurs can break this conditioning [9:15].
- How times of boredom can lead to some of our biggest breakthroughs [13:51].
- The importance of reframing the problems you face to generate a better answer — and how the most successful Mars exploration mission proves it [20:55].