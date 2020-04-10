The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Obesity Is a Major Risk Factor for COVID-19 (4/10/2020)

Joe De Sena's morning zoom call talks about why being overweight might make you more vulnerable to coronavirus.

April 10, 2020 1 min read

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today, the group discusses how obesity is a major COVID-19 risk factor: Out of 2,000 ICU patients in France, 83 percent are overweight. They also talk about how false-negative results may lead to a false sense of security and whether vitamins C and D can help you stay healthy.

