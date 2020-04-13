The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: 104-Year-Old Man Survives Coronavirus (4/13/2020)

April 13, 2020 1 min read

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today, the group discusses the 104-year-old man who recovered from coronavirus, how New Zealand has seen encouraging results from its strict, four-week lockdown and how Germany is seeing the number of recovered people exceed the present number of cases for the first time (60,200 compared to 57,606 current infections).

