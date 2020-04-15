The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: How COVID-19 Is Affecting Medical Professionals' Health in More Ways Than One (4/15/2020)

April 15, 2020 1 min read

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today, the group discusses how coronavirus can survive long exposure to high temperature, how medical staff in China has suffered insomnia during the COVID-19 pandemic and how Switzerland now has more recoveries than active cases, following Austria and Germany.

