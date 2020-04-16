The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Could a Smartphone App Help With COVID-19 Contact Tracing? (4/16/2020)

April 16, 2020 1 min read

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today, the group discusses how exercise may help protect against deadly complications of COVID-19, how Denmark has begun to open its schools after a month-long closure and how researchers are developing a smartphone application for contact tracing.

