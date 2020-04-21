The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Does the U.S. Need 20 Million Tests Per Day to Reopen? (4/21/2020)

April 21, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today, the conversation includes a new Harvard University study that says the U.S. needs to conduct 20 million coronavirus tests per day to reopen fully. Plus, early results of antibody testing in Los Angeles county suggest the number of COVID-19 infections far exceeds the number of confirmed cases.

Related: The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Could a Smartphone App Help With COVID-19 Contact Tracing? (4/16/2020)