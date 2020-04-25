Food Businesses

From a Crisis of Conscience to Consumer Packaged Goods Success

Adnan Durrani, the CEO and founder of Saffron Road Foods, talks about finding a niche in the food industry after being disillusioned by his experiences while working on Wall Street.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Adnan Durrani, the CEO and founder of Saffron Road Foods, shares some of the business lessons he learned as his career trajectory shifted and why he’s become obsessed with building organizations that focus on social responsibility and the Triple Bottom Line strategy.

Durrani and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, chat about a variety of topics including the source of Durrani’s inspiration to create Halal food products, his ability to find a niche in the natural and organic food market and the importance of producing culturally inclusive products for all people. The pair also converse about the social and cultural pressures to follow specific career paths and how Durrani became comfortable cultivating his own path.

