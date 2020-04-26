What It's Like to Be the Chief Content Officer of Goop
Elise Loehnen, Chief Content Officer of Goop and co-host of the Goop podcast, talks about her best strategies for creating content that resonates with your audience.
1 min read
On this episode of The Playbook, Elise Loehnen, the chief content officer of Goop, shares her insights on:
- Taking the risk of leaving her job at Condé Nast to get a firsthand education in the complexities of the internet [2:40].
- Why Goop’s tricks of the trade focus on more than just getting eyeballs on their content [7:08].
- How building strong micro-communities around your business and enriching the lives of your customers will help to ensure your survival [8:19].
- Why you should focus on the four things in your life you can control and how she has implemented them personally [17:38].
