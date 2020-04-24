The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: How Sweden Is Faring With Its Coronavirus Response (4/24/2020)

April 24, 2020 1 min read

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today, the team talks about a COVID-19 vaccine that began human trials on April 16, how Sweden's laissez-faire approach to the coronavirus has gone so far and cells in the nose that may provide the virus entry points into the human body.

