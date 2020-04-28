This Serial Entrepreneur Started Practicing Door-to-Door Sales When He Was 5 Years Old
Carlos Reyes talks about how leaving his corporate job helped him unleash the entrepreneurial spirit he found in childhood.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, serial entrepreneur Carlos Reyes shares his insights on:
- The story of how he created a door-to-door sales business at age 5 while living in Mexico [5:03].
- How adversity led Carlos to use entrepreneurship as a means of survival [8:12].
- Why his biggest key to building a fruitful business relationship is looking to be of service first [15:16].
