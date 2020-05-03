The Best Approach to Overcoming Adversity
Bev Founder and CEO Alix Peabody talks about how her company thrives by focusing on itself instead of its competitors.
On this episode of The Playbook, Bev Founder and CEO Alix Peabody shares her insights on:
- The main reason why most entrepreneurs seem a “little crazy” [3:11].
- Why Peabody never focuses on what her competitors are doing and only focuses on Bev [6:40].
- The most important lesson she’s learned about how to manage cash flow as her company grows [11:18].
- Why the current business environment gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to build the business they want [13:51].
