All Success Stories Start With One Step
Explorer, author and inspirational speaker Colin O'Brady discusses the mindset that entrepreneurs need to have in order to achieve something considered impossible.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, author, speaker and explorer Colin O’Brady shares his insights on:
- How he is able to set goals that others view as impossible and then achieve them by tapping into his reservoir of potential [4:42].
- Why he treats the process of chasing his biggest goals like art pieces that are meant to be shared with others [7:51].
- Why he believes that storytelling is one of the best ways to impact and empower others to succeed [13:49].
- His two biggest keys to persevering through the toughest moments that you face in life [18:27].