Success Strategies

All Success Stories Start With One Step

Explorer, author and inspirational speaker Colin O'Brady discusses the mindset that entrepreneurs need to have in order to achieve something considered impossible.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, author, speaker and explorer Colin O’Brady shares his insights on:

  • How he is able to set goals that others view as impossible and then achieve them by tapping into his reservoir of potential [4:42].
  • Why he treats the process of chasing his biggest goals like art pieces that are meant to be shared with others [7:51].
  • Why he believes that storytelling is one of the best ways to impact and empower others to succeed [13:49].
  • His two biggest keys to persevering through the toughest moments that you face in life [18:27].

Related: The Best Approach to Overcoming Adversity

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.