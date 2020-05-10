Why You Should Use the Extra Time You Have Now to Confront Problems You've Been Avoiding
The co-founder of Religion of Sports talks about how a period of uncertainty inspired the launch of a new podcast.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.On this episode of The Playbook, Gotham Chopra, Co-founder of the Religion of Sports and co-host of the Now for Tomorrow podcast, shares his insights on:
- How his work with his company, Religion of Sports, has allowed him to learn from the practices of the world’s best professional athletes [4:20].
- Why his new podcast Now For Tomorrow helps people confront the things they’ve been avoiding dealing with in their life, now that we have more time to reflect [7:08].
- Why the best advice he ever received from his father, Deepak, is one simple phrase [13:15].
- How the most important lesson he’s learned during quarantine is related to being of service to others [15:47].
Related: What It Takes to Build a Business, Starting With the 'Eureka!' Moment