The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: The FDA Approves Phase 2 Testing of Coronavirus Vaccine (5/8/2020)

May 8, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today, De Sena and his team talk about the FDA approving Phase Two trials of Moderna's coronavirus mRNA vaccine, called mRNA-1273, which is to be tested with 600 participants. Plus, scientists create a fast, CRISPR-based coronavirus test called STOPCovid that costs less than $10 and is as easy to use as a pregnancy test.

Related: The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: How Sweden Is Faring With Its Coronavirus Response (4/24/2020)