How This Lifestyle Brand Is Trying to Make the World a More Optimistic Place

May 14, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Peiman Raf, the co-founder and CEO of Madhappy, provides insight into the origins of Madhappy’s mission and its goal of creating impactful products and experiences that foster conversation around mental health. He also talks about why being a Madhappy person does not mean that you are always happy.

Raf and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including how Madhappy has modified its brand strategy to adapt to today’s time of uncertainty, the innovation process behind its brand, the struggles that launching a clothing company or brand and the one philosophy that distinguishes successful entrepreneurs.

