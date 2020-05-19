Entrepreneur Mindset

Why You Shouldn't Take Yourself So Seriously

Founder and author Deepak Chopra explains how our current challenges present an opportunity to change the way we look at existence, time and potential.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Deepak Chopra — the founder of The Chopra Foundation, Chopra Global and the author of Metahuman — shares his insights on:

  • Why people need to be perpetually surprised (and grateful) that they exist [1:48].
  • The value of our scientific way of looking at reality, which he believes is based on three invalid assumptions [7:34].
  • His biggest keys to figuring out who you are and the infinite potential you hold [12:34].
  • How the choices you make now are creating the timeline of the past and future [18:17].

Related: What Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore Learned From Loving His Career on Wall Street to Pursue His Passion

