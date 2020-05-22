The 5:30 A.M. Warrior Call: Italy Plans to Open Its Borders to EU Countries Without Requiring Quarantine (5/22/2020)

May 22, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every morning, Joe De Sena, CEO and founder of Spartan, connects with his worldwide network of leaders and experts to get first-person accounts of the ongoing pandemic. These calls are happening in real time, and Entrepreneur has not independently verified the speakers' reports.

Today, the group explores how Italy plans to open its borders to EU countries in June without requiring quarantine, how 5 percent of antibody tests in the UK are positive and how more than 200 coronavirus cases are linked to a South Korea nightclub cluster.

