Former UFC Champion Tito Ortiz on Overcoming Drug Addiction and His Toughest Opponents

May 28, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tito Ortiz, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and CEO of Punishment Athletics, opens up about his childhood, and how the challenges he faced taught him to navigate moments of uncertainty. From his experiences overcoming drug addiction to his toughest opponents in the ring, Ortiz provides insight and advice on the mindset it takes to be truly dedicated.

Oritz and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including some the advantages of growing up with struggle, the power that comes from taking responsibility for your own life and how you can turn your failures into your greatest asset. The pair discuss how they’ve personally utilized forgiveness in order to achieve a brighter future.

Related: Why This Entrepreneur Treats His Ego Like a Speaker System's Volume