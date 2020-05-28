Sports

Former UFC Champion Tito Ortiz on Overcoming Drug Addiction and His Toughest Opponents

Ortiz breaks down how the circumstances he's faced inside and outside of the right taught him the meaning of hard work and dedication.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tito Ortiz, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and CEO of Punishment Athletics, opens up about his childhood, and how the challenges he faced taught him to navigate moments of uncertainty. From his experiences overcoming drug addiction to his toughest opponents in the ring, Ortiz provides insight and advice on the mindset it takes to be truly dedicated.

Oritz and The Playbook host David Meltzer chat about a range of topics including some the advantages of growing up with struggle, the power that comes from taking responsibility for your own life and how you can turn your failures into your greatest asset. The pair discuss how they’ve personally utilized forgiveness in order to achieve a brighter future.

Related: Why This Entrepreneur Treats His Ego Like a Speaker System's Volume

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur