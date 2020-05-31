Kelley Earnhardt Miller on How Her Racing Team Maintains Its Drive to Win
The co-owner and general manager of JR Motorsports is also the author of 'Drive: 9 Lessons to Win in Business and in Life.'
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, JR Motorsports Co-owner and General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller — and author of the new book Drive: 9 Lessons to Win in Business and in Life — shares her insight on:
- How she’s learned to balance her emotions, despite some challenges facing her racing team right now [3:06].
- Why it is essential to find the right balance between taking care of yourself and lending your help to others [5:45].
- The most important lessons she’s learned (and taught) about work-life balance while spending time at home with her children [14:09].
- How her father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., taught her the right way to manage and maintain both business and personal relationships in a family business [15:58].
