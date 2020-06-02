How You Can Take Your Sales and Service Strategies to a Higher Level
Here's how businesses of all sizes can better serve their customers.
On this episode of The Playbook, life coach, speaker and author of Everything is Figureoutable Marie Forleo shares her thoughts on:
- Why she never wants to “go back” to the previous normal [3:18].
- How focusing on one customer can help you unlock the right marketing strategy for your business [6:10].
- The single most important question for all of us to ask ourselves right now [13:58].
- How she’s overcome the need to be her own worst critic [16:46].
