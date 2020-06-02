Sales

How You Can Take Your Sales and Service Strategies to a Higher Level

Here's how businesses of all sizes can better serve their customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, life coach, speaker and author of Everything is Figureoutable Marie Forleo shares her thoughts on:

  • Why she never wants to “go back” to the previous normal [3:18].
  • How focusing on one customer can help you unlock the right marketing strategy for your business [6:10].
  • The single most important question for all of us to ask ourselves right now [13:58].
  • How she’s overcome the need to be her own worst critic [16:46].

Related: Kelley Earnhardt Miller on How Her Racing Team Maintains Its Drive to Win

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur