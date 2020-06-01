Subscription Businesses

Why a Subscription Revenue Model Might Be the Answer for Your Business

It's more important than ever to diversify our monetization strategies.
Contributor
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
1 min read
Chris George, co-founder of the Subscription Trade Association (SUBTA), was a guest at the most recent Startup Story LIVE, which is an extension of the hit podcast, The Startup Story. The objective of Startup Story LIVE is to give all in attendance direct access to founders they would otherwise not be able to meet.

The two-day live stream event brought together highly successful founders, who shared the tactics and strategies they have employed to stabilize their current business. The event streamed to entrepreneurs across 77 different countries!

Chris George unpacks the power of a subscription (recurring) business model. While most businesses do not currently utilize recurring monetization, George shares how consumers are seeking the ease and reliability of a subscription model and how you can implement that model in your business.

