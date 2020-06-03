Michael Jordan's Top 7 Rules for Success
Here's how you can apply some of Michael Jordan's philosophy to your finances and entrepreneurship.
In this video, certified financial planner and Michael Jordan fan Jeff Rose breaks down seven tips and mindsets the former NBA player used in his career that you can implement to become more successful. Rose's first tip is easy enough to understand but difficult in practice: turn your weaknesses into strengths.
It makes sense, then, that Rose's second tip is to put in the work. Success doesn't often fall into your lap — you have to be willing to go out and take it.
Click play to watch the rest of the video and see Rose's tips on how you can succeed like Michael Jordan.