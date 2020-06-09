Negotiating

The Most Challenging Dynamic in Multi-Million-Dollar Negotiations

Sports attorney and Boras Corporation President Scott Boras talks about the relationship between self-understanding and performance.
On this episode of The Playbook, sports attorney and The Boras Corporation President Scott Boras shares his insight on:

  • Why growing up on a farm taught him what it takes to grow an organization from the ground up [2:09].
  • How his former college roommate and current Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll nearly convinced him to represent football players [3:58].
  • His best advice to help anyone understand the power behind the word “no” and overcome rejection [9:49].
  • The most challenging dynamic he finds when it comes to multi-million-dollar negotiations [17:45].

