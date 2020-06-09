The Most Challenging Dynamic in Multi-Million-Dollar Negotiations
Sports attorney and Boras Corporation President Scott Boras talks about the relationship between self-understanding and performance.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
On this episode of The Playbook, sports attorney and The Boras Corporation President Scott Boras shares his insight on:
- Why growing up on a farm taught him what it takes to grow an organization from the ground up [2:09].
- How his former college roommate and current Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll nearly convinced him to represent football players [3:58].
- His best advice to help anyone understand the power behind the word “no” and overcome rejection [9:49].
- The most challenging dynamic he finds when it comes to multi-million-dollar negotiations [17:45].
