These Track-and-Field Stars Explain How to Improve Your Focus and Elevate Performance

Can you create a consistent, positive mindset to help propel you forward?
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Alya Alghamdi, an international track-and-field athlete, and Kevin Dilworth, a four-time national champion long jumper and track coach, discuss what it takes for people to build a consistent, positive mindset that helps to motivate and inspire them when things get tough.

Alghamdi, Dilworth and host of The Playbook, David Meltzer, chat about how to remain passionate while chasing your vision, the difference between “showing up" and "competing”, and how to instill the “Want-to Factor” in the individuals you are coaching. The trio also discuss pain tolerance in sports and business, as well as how to maintain focus despite mounting pressure.

Latest on Entrepreneur