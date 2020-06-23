Shark Tank

'Shark Tank' Shark Barbara Corcoran's Most Valuable Lessons About People and Money

Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran breaks down some of the most valuable lessons she's learned about people and money during her career.
VIP Contributor
Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, Barbara Corcoran — real estate mogul, Shark Tank shark and host of two podcasts, Business Unusual and 888-Barbara — shares her insights on:

  • The freedom that comes with having nowhere to go but up [2:56].
  • Why her goals were never about making money, but instead about focusing on how far she could go [9:17].
  • How being a “loser” in school helped her build the skills she’s leveraged for success in business [12:51].
  • Her two best strategies to make the most of every day [14:56].

