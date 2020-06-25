Here's How You Can Pick and Master Your Niche

June 25, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this , Peter Voogd breaks down a step-by-step guide on how you can become the leading expert in any field. It all starts by finding your role — for Voogd, that meant discovering how he could become a leader of millennials. Next, Voogd says you need to clearly define what your audience is. Do you know their biggest problems, fears and ambitions?

Voogd offers how an in-house survey of his target audience helped him gather insight about his target market and deliver a better product as a result. Watch the full video to learn more about how you can master your own niche.