Here's How You Can Pick and Master Your Niche
What makes your company stand out from the competition?
In this video, Peter Voogd breaks down a step-by-step guide on how you can become the leading expert in any field. It all starts by finding your role — for Voogd, that meant discovering how he could become a leader of millennials. Next, Voogd says you need to clearly define what your audience is. Do you know their biggest problems, fears and ambitions?
Voogd offers how an in-house survey of his target audience helped him gather insight about his target market and deliver a better product as a result. Watch the full video to learn more about how you can master your own niche.