How to Leverage the Power of YouTube

Video content on YouTube can have a powerful impact on sales for local businesses as well as global brands. Learn how to leverage YouTube for your business.
Contributor
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hear Startup Story Live speaker Sean Cannell, founder of Think Media, share about the reach and power of YouTube — the second-most popular search engine on the planet — and how Google prioritizes YouTube videos in their search results. With the #1 and #2 search engines synced, it’s obvious why it is critical to consider posting video content as part of your business strategy. 

Cannell explains how leveraging video content on YouTube is not just for global businesses. Video content on YouTube can positively impact local businesses, from the local restaurant to the local counter installer.

Too many small business owners have chalked up YouTube video content as “not applicable” to them, Cannell says. But, in today’s marketplace you need to expand your message’s reach if you wish to capture audience attention.

Cannell reviews his three irrefutable laws of YouTube success, including tips for research, ranking and monetizing through increased sales and other methods.

Learn how to leverage video content on YouTube for your business.

Startup Story Live is an extension of The Startup Story podcast.

Related: How to Kickstart Your Capital Funding

 

More from Entrepreneur

