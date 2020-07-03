How Your Company Can Have a Positive Social Impact

July 3, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Empowering underserved communities with corporate initiatives has long been a goal of Dalila Wilson-Scott, Comcast SVP of Community Impact and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. At the 2019 Social Innovation Summit in Los Angeles, Jessica Abo spoke with Wilson-Scott about how business leaders can positively impact the lives of their customers and employees.

Wilson-Scott discusses accessibility programs Comcast has pursued with the help of partner organizations, allowing them to test features with the customers they’re intended to empower.

Wilson-Scott suggests company leaders stay true to their business’ values by leveraging corporate culture to plan social impact work and to start by soliciting employee input — programs with employee buy-in are the most impactful.

Starting small is another strategy Wilson-Scott suggests to avoid analysis paralysis and help companies understand their social mission.

Wilson-Scott discusses the importance of diversity and inclusion at Comcast and how limited access to technology negatively impacts communities of color. One way Comcast addresses this, Wilson-Scott says, is with a representative staff.

Wilson-Scott also advises leaders to aim for authenticity, consistency and being present.

Related: How WW International Is Trying to 'Be Better and Do Better' Right Now