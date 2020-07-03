Leadership

How Your Company Can Have a Positive Social Impact

Jessica Abo talks with Comcast's SVP of Community Impact about how leaders can effectively bring about change.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Empowering underserved communities with corporate initiatives has long been a goal of Dalila Wilson-Scott, Comcast SVP of Community Impact and President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation. At the 2019 Social Innovation Summit in Los AngelesJessica Abo spoke with Wilson-Scott about how business leaders can positively impact the lives of their customers and employees.

Wilson-Scott discusses accessibility programs Comcast has pursued with the help of partner organizations, allowing them to test features with the customers they’re intended to empower. 

Wilson-Scott suggests company leaders stay true to their business’ values by leveraging corporate culture to plan social impact work and to start by soliciting employee input — programs with employee buy-in are the most impactful. 

Starting small is another strategy Wilson-Scott suggests to avoid analysis paralysis and help companies understand their social mission. 

Wilson-Scott discusses the importance of diversity and inclusion at Comcast and how limited access to technology negatively impacts communities of color. One way Comcast addresses this, Wilson-Scott says, is with a representative staff. 

Wilson-Scott also advises leaders to aim for authenticity, consistency and being present.

