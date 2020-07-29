7 Ways to Improve Focus and Performance

July 29, 2020 1 min read

Parveen Panwar is an entrepreneur, angel investor and meditation teacher, offering courses and workshops as Mister Activated. Panwar talks with Jessica Abo about seven practices for improving focus and attaining peak performance.

Seven areas to improve for peak performance

The breath, shifting breathing from chest to stomach and breathing in for a count of four and out for eight Posture, to allow for better flow of breath Limiting distractions Real breaks to reset and rejuvenate, avoiding social media or news feeds Presence, limiting focus to a single activity and resisting the urge to multitask Incorporating a mantra such as “I’m enough” or “I’m strong,” in daily life to replace negative self-talk Reconnecting with self, whether by formal meditation or simply being quiet

Panwar also talks about the importance of teaching children the principles of focus, providing tips for parents.

