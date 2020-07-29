7 Ways to Improve Focus and Performance
Meditation teacher Parveen Panwar, AKA Mister Activated, discusses his tips for focus.
Parveen Panwar is an entrepreneur, angel investor and meditation teacher, offering courses and workshops as Mister Activated. Panwar talks with Jessica Abo about seven practices for improving focus and attaining peak performance.
Seven areas to improve for peak performance
- The breath, shifting breathing from chest to stomach and breathing in for a count of four and out for eight
- Posture, to allow for better flow of breath
- Limiting distractions
- Real breaks to reset and rejuvenate, avoiding social media or news feeds
- Presence, limiting focus to a single activity and resisting the urge to multitask
- Incorporating a mantra such as “I’m enough” or “I’m strong,” in daily life to replace negative self-talk
- Reconnecting with self, whether by formal meditation or simply being quiet
Panwar also talks about the importance of teaching children the principles of focus, providing tips for parents.
