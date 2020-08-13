Leadership

Bringing Efficiency to the Part-Time Workforce

The CEO of staffing platform Shiftpixy shares why it's necessary for companies to change how they relate to human capital.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Scott Absher is the co-founder and CEO of Shiftpixy, an on-demand staffing platform for part-time workers. He talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about the growth of the gig economy, addressing the challenges of part-time employment and how businesses need tools and relationships to be agile.

Absher discusses the rise of the online gig platforms that provided greater opportunity to find work, changing the traditional model of part-time labor. He talks about how COVID-19 brought clarity to the vulnerability of businesses reliant on part-time employees, forcing leaders to rethink their human capital and digital strategies.

Absher also talks about his company’s compassion-driven mission to bring dignity to part-time labor and help employers and workers bounce back from the pandemic and economic crisis.  

