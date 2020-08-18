'A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo' Episode 2: 'Flexible Hours'

August 18, 2020 1 min read

Welcome to the second of six episodes in my new, Entrepreneur-exclusive short-video series, A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo. You can learn more about it, and me, here. In the meanwhile, enjoy this installment on how to create reasonable work hours for yourself (and your team) while running a production — or any small business — from home, and retun to the Show About Filmmaking homepage every Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST for future installments.

And hey, I think you're swell.

