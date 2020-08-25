'A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo' Episode 3: 'Everything Will Go Wrong'

August 25, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Welcome to the third of six episodes in my new, Entrepreneur-exclusive short-video series, A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo. You can learn more about it, and me, here. In the meanwhile, enjoy this installment on dealing with the inevitable distractions and delays that will occur while running a production — or any small business — from home, and retun to the Show About Filmmaking homepage every Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST for future installments.

And hey, I think you're swell.

Related: 'A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo' Episode 2: 'Flexible Hours'

