'A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo' Episode 3: 'Everything Will Go Wrong'
No matter how much you plan, no one can predict how long your neighbor will work on his Trans Am while blasting '80s hair metal.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Welcome to the third of six episodes in my new, Entrepreneur-exclusive short-video series, A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo. You can learn more about it, and me, here. In the meanwhile, enjoy this installment on dealing with the inevitable distractions and delays that will occur while running a production — or any small business — from home, and retun to the Show About Filmmaking homepage every Tuesday at 9 a.m. EST for future installments.
And hey, I think you're swell.
