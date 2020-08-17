Making Vulnerability a Strength

August 17, 2020 1 min read

Chelsie Lee is the co-founder and CEO of Shipsi, a delivery service for retailers. In this clip from “The Startup Story,” Lee discusses with host James McKinney her transition from company employee to business founder and the challenges she has faced as an entrepreneur.

Lee talks about what she discovered she had taken for granted as an employee when she began running a business, including resources such as legal and marketing teams. She talks about how naïve new founders are to the difficulties of starting a company and the effort it takes to overcome problems.

Lee discusses how her attention to detail and perfectionist tendencies make working at a startup exciting and exhausting. She learned that it’s OK to get “80 percent there” as a CEO.

Lee lists the challenges she has encountered as an entrepreneur, namely the resistance to sharing her company’s vulnerability and the difficulty of adapting and pivoting when something seems not to be working.

