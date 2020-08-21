How to Engage Time-Crunched Audiences
The founder of a social platform focused on making meal and snacks for toddlers talks about how she built an online community.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Brooklyn-based parenting writer Michelle Piccolo posts recipes and tips for feeding toddlers on Instagram. She discusses her strategies for growing her social audience with Jessica Abo.
Piccolo shares tips for growing an online audience via Instagram. Specifically, she talks about keeping a narrow focus, partnering with other creators who speak to the same or similar audiences and addressing problems audiences are likely facing. She also talks about the importance of authenticity and consistency so users know what they’re going to get when they visit.
