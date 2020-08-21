How to Engage Time-Crunched Audiences

August 21, 2020 1 min read

Brooklyn-based parenting writer Michelle Piccolo posts recipes and tips for feeding toddlers on Instagram. She discusses her strategies for growing her social audience with Jessica Abo.

Piccolo shares tips for growing an online audience via Instagram. Specifically, she talks about keeping a narrow focus, partnering with other creators who speak to the same or similar audiences and addressing problems audiences are likely facing. She also talks about the importance of authenticity and consistency so users know what they’re going to get when they visit.

