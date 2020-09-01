How to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Online Business with BossBabe

September 1, 2020 1 min read

Danielle Canty and Natalie Ellis are the co-founders of BossBabe Inc., an online community for women starting and scaling online businesses and that includes the members-only Société program. In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, host Gerard Adams talks to Canty and Ellis about overcoming their limiting beliefs, the importance of consistency, scaling a business and identifying uniqueness.

Canty and Ellis talk about their professional backgrounds, meeting each other and growing BossBabe Inc. They provide insights about growing a business including systemizing operations to achieve consistency, creating harmony personally and as a company and how to reframe ideas about money.

