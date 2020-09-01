Women Entrepreneurs

How to Build a Multimillion-Dollar Online Business with BossBabe

The CEO and president of an online community for entrepreneurial women share what they have learned from growing their business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Danielle Canty and Natalie Ellis are the co-founders of BossBabe Inc., an online community for women starting and scaling online businesses and that includes the members-only Société program. In this episode of Leaders Create Leaders, host Gerard Adams talks to Canty and Ellis about overcoming their limiting beliefs, the importance of consistency, scaling a business and identifying uniqueness. 

Canty and Ellis talk about their professional backgrounds, meeting each other and growing BossBabe Inc. They provide insights about growing a business including systemizing operations to achieve consistency, creating harmony personally and as a company and how to reframe ideas about money.

