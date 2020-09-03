How the Elite Make Decisions

Think through your choices to avoid suffering the consequences of poor decisions. 
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about how every decision results in a consequence or reward that you need to deal with — in business and in life. He relates anecdotes about two people he knows who made poor choices that required them to deal with challenging consequences.

Voogd suggests making decisions based on information, due diligence and mentors’ advice rather than emotion or the “guessing game.” 

