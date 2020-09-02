How Experience Is the Best Teacher

September 2, 2020 1 min read

Victoria Alonsoperez is the founder of Chipsafer, a platform for tracking cattle. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, she talks to host James McKinney about how COVID created yet another challenge to her company’s growth, the importance of mentors and how she wouldn’t change anything from the last eight years.

Alonsoperez talks about how COVID derailed a company fundraising event, complicating an already challenging stage of her company’s growth. She acknowledges having insecurities, but that she never says, “I can’t do it,” and instead asks for help.

Alonsoperez discusses the importance of having mentors and talking with other entrepreneurs going through similar challenges. She talks about how much she learned from her eight years growing her company and that even the scary experiences contributed to her current success.

