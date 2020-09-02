Women Entrepreneurs

How Experience Is the Best Teacher

The founder of a cattle-tracking platform talks about how her business mistakes helped her get to where she is. 
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Victoria Alonsoperez is the founder of Chipsafer, a platform for tracking cattle. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, she talks to host James McKinney about how COVID created yet another challenge to her company’s growth, the importance of mentors and how she wouldn’t change anything from the last eight years. 

Listen to the complete interview on this episode of “The Startup Story.”

Alonsoperez talks about how COVID derailed a company fundraising event, complicating an already challenging stage of her company’s growth. She acknowledges having insecurities, but that she never says, “I can’t do it,” and instead asks for help. 

Alonsoperez discusses the importance of having mentors and talking with other entrepreneurs going through similar challenges. She talks about how much she learned from her eight years growing her company and that even the scary experiences contributed to her current success.

Related: Finding Validation in Serving Customers

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Latest on Entrepreneur