'A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo' Episode 6: 'Allocate Savings for New Expenses'
You think you're saving money? Think again, buddy!
Welcome to the sixth and final episode in my Entrepreneur-exclusive short-video series, A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo. You can learn more about it, and me, here. In the meanwhile, enjoy this ultimate installment on the mother of all concerns — money — thanks for joining me on this journey, and feel free to return to the Show About Filmmaking homepage any time to revisit the archive for my timeless pearls.
And hey, I think you're swell.
