September 16, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jason McCann is the founder of Vari, a workspace furniture company. In this clip from an episode of “The Startup Story” podcast, McCann talks to host James McKinney about navigating crises, the future of workspaces and how making mistakes leads to better decisions.

Listen to the complete interview on this episode of “The Startup Story.”

McCann discusses how crisis creates clarity for companies in that the team’s health and wellness and the safety of the business come into focus. He also talks about the importance of overcommunicating and the rallying cry, “Keep rowing until the wind catches our sails,” to survive and thrive through hard times.

McCann talks about the future of workspaces as COVID has prioritized health and safety and normalized working from home. He suggests that workspaces will continue to evolve with more tools to integrate home offices with co-working and collaborative spaces. He says that workspace designs can be categorized as “now” with less density and social distancing for collaborative spaces and “future,” expected in twelve-to-eighteen months, that allow for connections that have been lost due to pandemic measures.

Related: 'The Startup Story Presents' Episode 1: 'The Hatter'