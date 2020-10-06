Small Business Tips

Embrace Diversity

Food Network and podcast host Carla Hall explains the power that company diversity brings to your brand.
When food entrepreneur Carla Hall started her restaurant, her intention was to create a company culture of diversity, hiring people with varied backgrounds, ages, and experiences. “I thought if I did that in my business, it would spill out to the community at large,” she explains. Her instinct proved to be true. Carla says that by thinking globally, your business naturally and organically attracts a wider audience than your little piece of the world. “Your business goes out to the world in such a beautiful way and you’re just better for it.”

