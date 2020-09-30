Top 5 Pre-Launch Considerations for Direct-to-Consumer Brands
The founding partners of Jennifer Bett Communications share key strategies that DTC brands need to consider before bringing their product to market.
Jennifer Bett Meyer and Melissa Duren Conner are the founding partners of Jennifer Bett Communications, a public relations, marketing and strategic communications agency. In this clip from an episode of the podcast “The Startup Story,” they talk with host James McKinney about critical considerations that direct-to-consumer brands need to consider before bringing their product to market.
According to Meyer and Conner, the top five considerations to consider before launching a direct-to-consumer brand are:
- The product has to stand up to your claims
- Founder-backed stories truly matter
- Great branding
- Build a community around the brand
- Have a purpose beyond the transaction
