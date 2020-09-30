Top 5 Pre-Launch Considerations for Direct-to-Consumer Brands

September 30, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jennifer Bett Meyer and Melissa Duren Conner are the founding partners of Jennifer Bett Communications, a public relations, marketing and strategic communications agency. In this clip from an episode of the podcast “The Startup Story,” they talk with host James McKinney about critical considerations that direct-to-consumer brands need to consider before bringing their product to market.

Listen to the complete interview on this episode of “The Startup Story.”

According to Meyer and Conner, the top five considerations to consider before launching a direct-to-consumer brand are: