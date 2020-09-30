Women Entrepreneurs

Top 5 Pre-Launch Considerations for Direct-to-Consumer Brands

The founding partners of Jennifer Bett Communications share key strategies that DTC brands need to consider before bringing their product to market.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Creator & Host, The Startup Story
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jennifer Bett Meyer and Melissa Duren Conner are the founding partners of Jennifer Bett Communications, a public relations, marketing and strategic communications agency. In this clip from an episode of the podcast “The Startup Story,” they talk with host James McKinney about critical considerations that direct-to-consumer brands need to consider before bringing their product to market.

Listen to the complete interview on this episode of “The Startup Story.”

According to Meyer and Conner, the top five considerations to consider before launching a direct-to-consumer brand are:

  1. The product has to stand up to your claims 
  2. Founder-backed stories truly matter
  3. Great branding
  4. Build a community around the brand
  5. Have a purpose beyond the transaction

Related: The Future of Workspaces

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Latest on Entrepreneur