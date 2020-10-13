How to Thrive During Civilization 3.0

October 13, 2020 2 min read

Vivek Ranadivé is a co-owner and the chairman of the Sacramento Kings basketball team and author of The Two-Second Advantage. Ranadivé talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about his path to success, what he describes as “Civilization 3.0” and how doing the right thing is good for business.

Ranadivé summarizes his professional rise, beginning with hearing the broadcast of the moon landing while he was a child in Bombay, to arriving in Boston to attend MIT with only $50 in his pocket and ultimately building businesses as an entrepreneur. He talks about how his interest in basketball started with coaching his daughter’s team and led him to a role as co-owner and chairman of the Kings.

Ranadivé talks Civilization 3.0 which he describes as the age of information and service. He talks about the importance of skillsets that include empathy and connecting with others, as these are human traits that computers and machines don’t have.

Ranadivé talks about the “informational edge," explaining that a little bit of information beforehand is more valuable than all the information in the world after the fact. He also talks about the local programs the Kings organization pursues to enhance the community, including publicly embracing the Black Lives Matter movement and hosting events bringing together inner-city Sacramentans and police.

